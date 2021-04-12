Danny Elfman announces new album, releases “True” video

by Em Moore
Danny Elfman has announced that he will be releasing his first solo album in 37 years. The album is called Big Mess and will be out June 11 via Anti- Records and Epitaph Records. He has also released a music video for his new song “True”. The video was directed by Sarah Sitkin. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Big Mess Tracklist
1. Sorry
2. True
3. In Time
4. Everybody Loves You
5. Dance With The Lemurs
6. Serious Ground
7. Choose Your Side
8. We Belong
9. Happy
10. Just A Human
11. Devil Take Away
12. Love In The Time Of COVID
13. Native Intelligence
14. Better Times
15. Cruel Compensation
16. Kick Me
17. Get Over It
18. Insects