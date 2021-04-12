Danny Elfman announces new album, releases “True” video

Danny Elfman has announced that he will be releasing his first solo album in 37 years. The album is called Big Mess and will be out June 11 via Anti- Records and Epitaph Records. He has also released a music video for his new song “True”. The video was directed by Sarah Sitkin. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Big Mess Tracklist

1. Sorry

2. True

3. In Time

4. Everybody Loves You

5. Dance With The Lemurs

6. Serious Ground

7. Choose Your Side

8. We Belong

9. Happy

10. Just A Human

11. Devil Take Away

12. Love In The Time Of COVID

13. Native Intelligence

14. Better Times

15. Cruel Compensation

16. Kick Me

17. Get Over It

18. Insects