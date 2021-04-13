Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Social Distortion have announced rescheduled tour dates for their European tour. The shows will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Grade 2 and Lovebreakers will be playing support. Social Distortion last released Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes in 2011. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 30, 2022
|Carroponte
|Milan, IT
|May 31, 2022
|X-Tra
|Zurich, CH
|Jun 07, 2022
|Blackbox
|Helsinki, FI
|Jun 13, 2022
|Sentrum Scene
|Oslo, NO
|Jun 14, 2022
|Store Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Jun 20, 2022
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 28, 2022
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, LU
|Jul 13, 2022
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 15, 2022
|O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
|London, UK