Social Distortion announce rescheduled European tour dates
Social Distortion have announced rescheduled tour dates for their European tour. The shows will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Grade 2 and Lovebreakers will be playing support. Social Distortion last released Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes in 2011. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 30, 2022CarroponteMilan, IT
May 31, 2022X-TraZurich, CH
Jun 07, 2022BlackboxHelsinki, FI
Jun 13, 2022Sentrum SceneOslo, NO
Jun 14, 2022Store VegaCopenhagen, DK
Jun 20, 2022ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Jun 28, 2022Den AtelierLuxembourg, LU
Jul 13, 2022O2 RitzManchester, UK
Jul 15, 2022O2 Shepherd’s Bush EmpireLondon, UK