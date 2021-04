, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Mac Sabbath have announced that they will be releasing a pop-up book. The book is called Drive Thru Metal and was illustrated by Gris Grimly. The book features seven stories based on their songs including “Sweet Beef”, “Organic Funeral” and “N.I.B.B.L.E.” and comes with a “secret vinyl prize”. The book will be available in the fall of this year via Poposition Press. Check out the announcement video below.