Cowboy Boy announce album, release “Pet”

by Em Moore
Cowboy Boy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Good Girl and will be out June 11 via Get Better Records. The album features all of the songs that were on their 2017 EP Princess along with new songs. Cowboy Boy have released their first new song from the album, “Pet”. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Good Girl Tracklist
1. MOVING TO CALIFORNIA
2. DREAM DREAM DREAM
3. CUPERTINO
4. KELLER (INTERLUDE)
5. BAD PARTY
6. SHRINK
7. PET
8. BRANDON FLOWERS
9. INCONVENIENT
10. FOURTH OF JULY
11. DIFFERENT
12. GEMINI SLANDER