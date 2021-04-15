Fyre Fest attendees settle class action

Four years ago, the Fyre Festival was a complete disaster with rich attendees buying expensive tickets, being flown to a remote island, only to find out that most bands had not shown up due to non-payment, that food was scare, and there were no real acoomodations. Fyre co-founder Billy McFarland pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court in Manhattan and admitted to using fake documents to attract investors to put more than $26 million into his company. He is currently serving his six year sentence.

Meanwhile, ticket holders filed a class action against the festival. That suit recently settled for all 277 members of the class action. Each will receive $7,200 which essentially wraps up the matter. Meanwhile, Fyre festival promotor Ja Rule rule is selling a Fyre Festival related tweet for $80,000, in case you feel like… "investing."