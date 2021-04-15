Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in Netflix show

Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in Netflix show
SNL comedian Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix special. The show is based off of I slept with Joey Ramone, the book written by Joey's brother Mickey Leigh. Jason Orley, who has directed Davidson in the past, will direct this as well.

Mickey Leigh released a statement: "well… here's something that doesn't happen every day… the announcement of this being made on this day is a blessing. I gotta thank David Speigelman & the people at STX, Netflix. Petey -- as i've been calling my "big brother" for that past 6 months -- director Jason Orley, and Michael Friedman. -- the silver lining…."

The special about the Ramones frontman is expected out later this year or early next year.