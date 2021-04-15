Silverstein release video for “Bankrupt”, announce tour dates

Silverstein have released a music video for their new song “Bankrupt”. The video was directed by Wyatt Clough. The song is available digitally via UNFD. The band will also be touring North America this fall. Silverstein released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04, 2021House of BluesCleveland, OH
Nov 05, 2021Royal Oak Music HallRoyal Oak, MI
Nov 07, 2021BogartsCincinnati, OH
Nov 09, 2021Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Nov 11, 2021Gothic TheatreDenver, CO
Nov 13, 2021The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 15, 2021Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Nov 16, 2021The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Nov 18, 2021The RegencySan Francisco, CA
Nov 19, 2021BelascoLos Angeles, CA
Nov 20, 2021House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Nov 21, 2021Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV
Nov 23, 2021MarqueeTempe, AZ
Nov 24, 2021SunshineAlbuquerque, NM
Nov 26, 2021Gas Monkey Bar and GrillDallas, TX
Nov 27, 2021VibesSan Antonio, TX
Nov 28, 2021Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Nov 30, 2021Jannus LiveSt Petersburg, FL
Dec 03, 2021MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Dec 12, 2021Danforth Music HallToronto, ON