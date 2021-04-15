Silverstein have released a music video for their new song “Bankrupt”. The video was directed by Wyatt Clough. The song is available digitally via UNFD. The band will also be touring North America this fall. Silverstein released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04, 2021
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Nov 05, 2021
|Royal Oak Music Hall
|Royal Oak, MI
|Nov 07, 2021
|Bogarts
|Cincinnati, OH
|Nov 09, 2021
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 11, 2021
|Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Nov 13, 2021
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 15, 2021
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Nov 16, 2021
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 18, 2021
|The Regency
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 19, 2021
|Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 20, 2021
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Nov 21, 2021
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 23, 2021
|Marquee
|Tempe, AZ
|Nov 24, 2021
|Sunshine
|Albuquerque, NM
|Nov 26, 2021
|Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 27, 2021
|Vibes
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 28, 2021
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Nov 30, 2021
|Jannus Live
|St Petersburg, FL
|Dec 03, 2021
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 12, 2021
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON