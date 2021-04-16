Today we are extremely excited to bring you an exclusive premiere of the new EP from Richmond, Virginia based punk band Talk Me Off! The EP is called Abyss and features five new super-charged tracks from the band. Guitarist and co-vocalist Holly Herzog said of the EP,

“Abyss is definitely a record with dark themes about afterlife and adulthood not living up to the hype. There are a lot of things these days to be angry and sad about. We try and take our anger out on super fast songs about everything sucking. I feel like most people can relate to a lot of the feelings around these songs, but they would also just be really fun to skate to."

Abyss will be available everywhere April 20 via Smartpunk Records, Swamp Cabbage, Gunner, and Wallride Records and you can pre-order a physical copy of the EP here. Talk Me Off last released Cursed in 2020. Check out Abyss in full below!