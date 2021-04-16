Punknews Podcast episode #537 is now up! In this episode Hallie, John, and Em talk about Dave Grohl’s upcoming van documentary, Dave Grohl’s new song with Mick Jagger, Pete Davidson playing Joey Ramone, reggae, the legal issues around the Cro-Mags Age of Quarrel re-issue, black metal, and Wil Wheaton’s version of “Police Truck”. NFTs and record stores are also discussed. Listen to the new episode below.
Previous StoryCheck out the new Pro-Zack Morris video by Death to Slater!
Next StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for April 16, 2021
Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in Netflix show
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl release song together
Cro-Mags denounce new 'Age of Quarrel' re-issue
Ian, Kira, DH, Watt, Lombardo, Ringo, Radkey, Brian Johnson in Dave Grohl's van documentary
Clash, Ramones, Devo, Cro-Mags, Iggy Pop, Lee Perry, L7, Integrity, Beastie Boys on RSD list
Cro-Mags release "Life on Earth" video
Cro-Mags stream new EP
YOU, yes you, could own stuff from the old Victory records HQ... and Mission II I.P.
Cro-Mags release video for "2020"
Cro-Mags detail 'Cro-Mags 2020'