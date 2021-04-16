Punknews Podcast episode #537 is now up! In this episode Hallie, John, and Em talk about Dave Grohl’s upcoming van documentary, Dave Grohl’s new song with Mick Jagger, Pete Davidson playing Joey Ramone, reggae, the legal issues around the Cro-Mags Age of Quarrel re-issue, black metal, and Wil Wheaton’s version of “Police Truck”. NFTs and record stores are also discussed. Listen to the new episode below.