My Chemical Romance reschedule tour, to headline Riot Fest in 2022

My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2022. A statement from the band reads in part,

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are available. My Chemical Romance were also due to headline Riot Fest this year but will now headline the festival in 2022. Riot Fest will still be going ahead with their 2021 shows and will announce their full line-up in May. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016. See the statements from the band and Riot Fest, and the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12, 2022The Outer Fields at Western SpringsWestern Springs, NZ
May 17, 2022Eden ProjectSt. Austell, UK
May 19, 2022MK Dons StadiumMilton Keynes, UK (Tickets for 6/17/21 honoured)
May 21, 2022MK Dons StadiumMilton Keynes, UK (Tickets for 6/19/21 honoured)
May 22, 2022MK Dons StadiumMilton Keynes, UK (Tickets for 6/20/21 honoured)
May 24, 2022Royal Hospital KilmainhamDublin, IE
Jun 04, 2022Sonic Park Fest 2022Bologna, IT
Jun 21, 2022Kunstrasen Bonn GronauBonn, DE (Tickets for 7/6/21 honoured)
Jun 22, 2022Kunstrasen Bonn GronauBonn, DE (Tickets for 7/7/21 honoured)
Aug 29, 2022Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, PA
Sept 05, 2022Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Sept 07, 2022TD GardenBoston, MA
Sept 11, 2022Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY
Sept 13, 2022Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Sept 15, 2022Xcel Energy CenterSt. Paul, MN
Sept 16, 2022Riot Fest 2022Chicago, IL
Sept 20, 2022Prudential CenterNewark, NJ (Tickets for 9/21/21 honoured)
Sept 21, 2022Prudential CenterNewark, NJ (Tickets for 9/22/21 honoured)
Sept 24, 2022BB&T CenterSunrise, FL
Sept 27, 2022Toyota CenterHouston, TX
Sept 28, 2022American Airlines CenterDallas, TX
Sept 30, 2022Ball ArenaDenver, CO
Oct 03, 2022Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
Oct 05, 2022Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Oct 07, 2022T-Mobile ArenaLas Vegas, NV
Oct 11, 2022The ForumInglewood, CA (Tickets for 10/11/21 honoured)
Oct 12, 2022The ForumInglewood, CA (Tickets for 10/12/21 honoured)
Oct 14, 2022The ForumInglewood, CA (Tickets for 10/14/21 honoured)
Oct 15, 2022The ForumInglewood, CA (Tickets for 10/17/21 honoured)