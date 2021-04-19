My Chemical Romance have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2022. A statement from the band reads in part,

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are available. My Chemical Romance were also due to headline Riot Fest this year but will now headline the festival in 2022. Riot Fest will still be going ahead with their 2021 shows and will announce their full line-up in May. My Chemical Romance released The Black Parade/Living with Ghosts in 2016. See the statements from the band and Riot Fest, and the tour dates below.