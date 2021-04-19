Lee “Scratch” Perry releases NFT

More and more artists are releasing NFTS and now reggae icon Lee Scratch Perry is throwing his bauble-bedazzled hat in the ring. Perry, along with a group called "Cryptorastas," have released a 1/1 NFT on the Opensea platform.

Perry, who recently turned 85, released a statement: "£$P inna #NFT world NOW ! I with @digitaldubs and their project @cryptorastas are releasing the OFFICIAL #LEESCRATCHPERRY #CRYPTORASTA !! This unique 1/1 #NFT will drop today at @opensea so u can place your bid and try to get this piece of digital art !!! Dont miss it! This is a serious collector item! #CryptoArt is the future of art and u know the upsetter is a futurologist - always ahead of time !!!"