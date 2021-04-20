Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will now take place in 2022 with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin playing support. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds are available. Brian Fallon released Local Honey in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 26, 2022
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt, DE
|Apr 27, 2022
|Edel-Optics.de Arena
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 28, 2022
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Apr 29, 2022
|Debaser Strand
|Stockholm, SE
|Apr 30, 2022
|Lille Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|May 02, 2022
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Cologne, DE
|May 03, 2022
|Huxleys
|Berlin, DE
|May 04, 2022
|Ottakringer Brauerei
|Wien, AT
|May 05, 2022
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, DE
|May 06, 2022
|Neue Theaterfabrik
|Munchen, DE
|May 07, 2022
|Lowensaal
|Nurnberg, DE
|May 08, 2022
|Circolo Magnolia
|Milan, IT
|May 10, 2022
|Komplex 457
|Zurich, CH
|May 12, 2022
|Sala Apolo
|Barcelona, SP
|May 13, 2022
|Ochoymedio (Sala But)
|Madrid, SP
|May 14, 2022
|Estaciones Sonoras
|Cascante, SP
|May 16, 2022
|Backstage
|Paris, FR
|May 17, 2022
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|May 18, 2022
|Tivolivredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|May 20, 2022
|Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|May 21, 2022
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|May 22, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|May 24, 2022
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|May 25, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|May 26, 2022
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London, UK
|May 27, 2022
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|May 28, 2022
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK