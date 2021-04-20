Brian Fallon announces rescheduled tour dates

Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates for Europe and the UK. The tour will now take place in 2022 with Chris Farren and Jesse Malin playing support. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds are available. Brian Fallon released Local Honey in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 26, 2022BatschkappFrankfurt, DE
Apr 27, 2022Edel-Optics.de ArenaHamburg, DE
Apr 28, 2022PustervikGothenburg, SE
Apr 29, 2022Debaser StrandStockholm, SE
Apr 30, 2022Lille VegaCopenhagen, DK
May 02, 2022Carlswerk VictoriaCologne, DE
May 03, 2022HuxleysBerlin, DE
May 04, 2022Ottakringer BrauereiWien, AT
May 05, 2022LKA LonghornStuttgart, DE
May 06, 2022Neue TheaterfabrikMunchen, DE
May 07, 2022LowensaalNurnberg, DE
May 08, 2022Circolo MagnoliaMilan, IT
May 10, 2022Komplex 457Zurich, CH
May 12, 2022Sala ApoloBarcelona, SP
May 13, 2022Ochoymedio (Sala But)Madrid, SP
May 14, 2022Estaciones SonorasCascante, SP
May 16, 2022BackstageParis, FR
May 17, 2022TrixAntwerp, BE
May 18, 2022TivolivredenburgUtrecht, NL
May 20, 2022WaterfrontNorwich, UK
May 21, 2022AcademyManchester, UK
May 22, 2022O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
May 24, 2022SWG3Glasgow, UK
May 25, 2022O2 AcademyBristol, UK
May 26, 2022O2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon, UK
May 27, 2022O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
May 28, 2022Rock CityNottingham, UK