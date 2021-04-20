Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival have announced the line-up for the musical component of their festival. They have confirmed that Knuckle Puck and The Early November will play session 1, Less Than Jake will play session 2 and Face To Face will play session 3. The event will happen on June 4th and 5th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, NJ. For more information on the event, you can click here.
Previous StoryMelvins to release third episode of Melvins TV
Next StoryAuthority Zero to release EP
Atlantic City Beer and Music announce band line-up for the festival
Punk In The Park announce Arizona date and location
Slam Dunk Festival announce 2021 line-up
Furnace Fest announce 2021 line-up
Face to Face's Trever Keith covers The Clash with Punk Rock Karaoke
Members of Ataris, NUFAN, Protest the Hero, Thursday, Ann Beretta form Fire Sale
Less Than Jake release "Keep On Chasing" video
Less Than Jake release "Anytime and Anywhere" lyric video
Hot Water Music release Stevie Wonder cover
Who Will Meet Me At The Gates: “Good Grief”