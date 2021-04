2 hours ago by Em Moore

Austin, Texas based punk band Pleasure Venom have released a music video for their new song “We Get What You Deserve”. The video was directed, produced, and edited by Audrey Campbell, Thomas Valles, Don Ray Hermes and Ismael Quintanilla III. The song will be on their upcoming album Pink Pony. Pleasure Venom released their self-titled EP in 2018. Check out the video below.