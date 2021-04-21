Chain Fest announce rescheduled date

by Festivals & Events

California based Chain Fest announced the rescheduled date for their 2021 one day event. Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Cartel, Acceptance, and Envy On The Coast are set to play on October 23rd at Fivepoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Preciously purchased tickets will be honored at this new date. For more information on the event, you can click here.