California based Chain Fest announced the rescheduled date for their 2021 one day event. Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Cartel, Acceptance, and Envy On The Coast are set to play on October 23rd at Fivepoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. Preciously purchased tickets will be honored at this new date. For more information on the event, you can click here.
Previous StoryBelvedere release "Camera Obscura"
Next StoryVideos: Superbloom: "Mary On A Chain"
Chain Fest announce rescheduled date
Jimmy Eat World to release graphic novel
Furnace Fest announce 2021 line-up
Saves the Day and Senses Fail release Misfits cover EP
2000trees announce 2021 line-up
John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday covers Springsteen
2000 Trees Festival announce virtual festival, 2000screens
Jimmy Eat World and The Front Bottoms cancel tour
Jimmy Eat World featured on Amoeba's 'What's In My Bag?'
Jimmy Eat World announce North American tour