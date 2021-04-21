Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
The So-Cal Hoedown music festival has announced the first part of their 2021 lineup. Bands confirmed so far include Horrorpops, Face to Face, Fishbone, T.S.O.L, and Reel Big Fish. The festival was set to take place in the summer but due to the pandemic, the festival will now take place September 18, 2021 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date. See the full lineup below.
So-Cal Hoedown 2021 Lineup
Horrorpops
Face to Face
Reel Big Fish
T.S.O.L
Fishbone
Throw Rag
Super Suckers
The Untouchables
Sidekick
Love Canal
Cornfed Project
The Heroes
The Side Eyes