So-Cal Hoedown lineup announced
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

The So-Cal Hoedown music festival has announced the first part of their 2021 lineup. Bands confirmed so far include Horrorpops, Face to Face, Fishbone, T.S.O.L, and Reel Big Fish. The festival was set to take place in the summer but due to the pandemic, the festival will now take place September 18, 2021 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date. See the full lineup below.

So-Cal Hoedown 2021 Lineup

Horrorpops

Face to Face

Reel Big Fish

T.S.O.L

Fishbone

Throw Rag

Super Suckers

The Untouchables

Sidekick

Love Canal

Cornfed Project

The Heroes

The Side Eyes