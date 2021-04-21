The So-Cal Hoedown music festival has announced the first part of their 2021 lineup. Bands confirmed so far include Horrorpops, Face to Face, Fishbone, T.S.O.L, and Reel Big Fish. The festival was set to take place in the summer but due to the pandemic, the festival will now take place September 18, 2021 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new date. See the full lineup below.