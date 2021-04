11 hours ago by Em Moore

Nashville based trio Yautja have released a music video for their new song “The Spectacle”. The video was created by Frank Huang and features live footage shot by Twiggy Mitchell and Sunny Singh (Hate5six). The song is off their upcoming album The Lurch due out May 21 via Relapse Records. Yautja released songs of descent in 2014. Check out the video below.