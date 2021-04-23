Lagwagon announce rescheduled European tour dates

Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Lagwagon will be joined by MakeWar, Adolescents, Strung Out, and The Decline on select dates. The band will also be playing support for The Offspring on select dates. Lagwagon last released Railer in 2019. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 12, 2022FaustHanover, DE (w/MakeWar)
Jun 14, 2022Rock CafePrague, CZ
Jun 15, 2022Backstage WerkMunich, DE
Jun 19, 2022FluorAmersfoort, NL
Jun 21, 2022CarroponteMilan, IT (support for The Offspring)
Jun 22, 2022Sherwood ForestPadova, IT (support for The Offspring)
Jul 31, 2022Hotel CecilCopenhagen, DK
Aug 01, 2022John DeeOslo, NO
Aug 02, 2022PustervikGothenburg, SE
Aug 05, 2022Live Music HallColonge, DE
Aug 07, 2022Alter StattbahnhofSchweinfurt, DE (w/Adolescents)
Aug 08, 2022LKA LonghornStuttgart, DE (w/Strung Out)
Aug 11, 2022Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (w/Strung Out)
Aug 16, 2022013Tilburg, NL
Aug 19, 2022GarageSaarbrucken, DE (w/MakeWar, The Decline)