Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Lagwagon will be joined by MakeWar, Adolescents, Strung Out, and The Decline on select dates. The band will also be playing support for The Offspring on select dates. Lagwagon last released Railer in 2019. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 12, 2022
|Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/MakeWar)
|Jun 14, 2022
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ
|Jun 15, 2022
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE
|Jun 19, 2022
|Fluor
|Amersfoort, NL
|Jun 21, 2022
|Carroponte
|Milan, IT (support for The Offspring)
|Jun 22, 2022
|Sherwood Forest
|Padova, IT (support for The Offspring)
|Jul 31, 2022
|Hotel Cecil
|Copenhagen, DK
|Aug 01, 2022
|John Dee
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 02, 2022
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Aug 05, 2022
|Live Music Hall
|Colonge, DE
|Aug 07, 2022
|Alter Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, DE (w/Adolescents)
|Aug 08, 2022
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, DE (w/Strung Out)
|Aug 11, 2022
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (w/Strung Out)
|Aug 16, 2022
|013
|Tilburg, NL
|Aug 19, 2022
|Garage
|Saarbrucken, DE (w/MakeWar, The Decline)