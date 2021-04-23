Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Lagwagon will be joined by MakeWar, Adolescents, Strung Out, and The Decline on select dates. The band will also be playing support for The Offspring on select dates. Lagwagon last released Railer in 2019. Check out the new dates below.