Toronto's Wasting Time finally “Grow Up” on new single

We love a good three-minute pop-punk tune, so we're thrilled today to debut a new classic from Wasting Time that hits the nail on the head. While the Toronto quartet claims influence from the Alkaline Trio, No Use For A Name, and the Smoking Popes - if there's one thing this single calls to mind, it's the youthful charge of early Lookout Records roster. You can check out the energetic "Grow Up" below and decide for yourself. The track's due to be part of the band's upcoming sophomore full-length Once More Without Feeling , due later this year. Steve Rizun (The Flatliners, Junior Battles) recorded the track at Drive Studios.

Wasting Time revealed that this coming of age song grapples with some of the life lessons learned while on the road, something everyone must be yearning for at this point in the lockdown. "Grow Up" follows November's "Runaways" and July's "My Limited French" in previewing the new record. The new material follows up the band's 2019 EP Separation From Your Senses and their 2018 full-length Tales from the Morgue.

Wasting Time features guitarist/vocalist Mad Vlad, bassist Mike, lead guitarist Mark, and drummer Mikey. While a release date for *Once More Without Feeling* has yet to be announced, you can follow the band for updates at Bandcamp, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

