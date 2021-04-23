Episode #538 of the Punknews Podcast is up now! In this episode Sam, Em, Hallie, and John pay tribute to the late Shock G of Digital Underground and talk about Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer becoming an informant, Jeff Rosenstock’s SKA DREAM, the new video from Pleasure Venom, Croy and the Boys’ Crass cover, Fyre Fest fallout, and the new Dictators’ track. Em’s computer betrays her and the new Big Moose Manholington video is discussed. Listen to the new episode below!
