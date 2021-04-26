Superbloom announce 'Pollen'

New York based rockers Superbloom just announced their debut album titled Pollen. The release includes 12 new tracks and also features their latest single release "Mary On A Chain". The album was mastered by Will Yip and mixed by Joe Reinhart. You can preorder the release by clicking here for US and here for UK and EU. The release will be out digitally on June 1st, 2021. See below for the full track listing.