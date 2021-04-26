Japanese hardcore punk band Waterweed have announced their summer 2021 'Deep Inside Tour' and is currently taking pre-registration for the tour as the full details of each show is not available at this moment. The band will be touring Japan and will be supporting the release of their new greatest hits release titled Deep Inside.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|06/06(Sun)
|SINKAGURA
|Osaka
|06/11(Fri)
|BIRDLAND
|Sendai
|06/12(Sat)
|club SONIC
|Iwaki
|06/13(Sun)
|PEAK ACTION
|Koriyama
|06/20(Sun)
|ANSWER
|Suzuka
|06/26(Sat)
|HELLO DOLLY
|Utsunomiya
|06/27(Sun)
|WALL
|Hatsudai
|07/02(Fri)
|MUSIC FACTORY
|Fukuyama
|07/03(Sat)
|RISE
|Shunan
|07/04(Sun)
|FUSE
|Kokura
|07/09(Fri)
|UMBER
|Shizuoka
|07/10(Sat)
|FOR ME
|Hachinohe
|07/11(Sun)
|Morioka the five morioka
|Iwate
|07/16(Fri)
|BLUE PORT
|Kobe
|07/17(Sat)
|CRAZY MAMA 2nd Room
|Okayama
|07/18(Sun)
|TOONICE
|Takamatsu
|07/22(Thu)
|club Zion
|Kamimaezu
|07/23(Fri)
|B.B.STREET
|Yokohama
|07/24(Sat)
|EASY GOINGS
|Koshigaya
|07/25(Sun)
|MOONSTEP
|Nakano
|07/31 (Sat)
|ELLECUBE
|Tomakomai
|08/01(Sun)
|SPiCE
|Sapporo
|08/06(Fri)
|KIETH FLACK
|Fukuoka
|08/07(Sat)
|STUDIO DO!
|Nagasaki
|08/08(Sun)
|SOUND SPACE FACTOR
|Kumamoto
|08/22 (Sun)
|HOKAGE
|Osaka