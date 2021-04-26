Waterweed (Japan)

Waterweed (Japan)
by Tours

Japanese hardcore punk band Waterweed have announced their summer 2021 'Deep Inside Tour' and is currently taking pre-registration for the tour as the full details of each show is not available at this moment. The band will be touring Japan and will be supporting the release of their new greatest hits release titled Deep Inside.

DateVenueLocation
06/06(Sun)SINKAGURAOsaka
06/11(Fri)BIRDLANDSendai
06/12(Sat)club SONICIwaki
06/13(Sun)PEAK ACTIONKoriyama
06/20(Sun)ANSWERSuzuka
06/26(Sat)HELLO DOLLYUtsunomiya
06/27(Sun)WALLHatsudai
07/02(Fri)MUSIC FACTORYFukuyama
07/03(Sat)RISEShunan
07/04(Sun)FUSEKokura
07/09(Fri)UMBERShizuoka
07/10(Sat)FOR MEHachinohe
07/11(Sun)Morioka the five moriokaIwate
07/16(Fri)BLUE PORTKobe
07/17(Sat)CRAZY MAMA 2nd RoomOkayama
07/18(Sun)TOONICETakamatsu
07/22(Thu)club ZionKamimaezu
07/23(Fri)B.B.STREETYokohama
07/24(Sat)EASY GOINGSKoshigaya
07/25(Sun)MOONSTEPNakano
07/31 (Sat)ELLECUBETomakomai
08/01(Sun)SPiCESapporo
08/06(Fri)KIETH FLACKFukuoka
08/07(Sat)STUDIO DO!Nagasaki
08/08(Sun)SOUND SPACE FACTORKumamoto
08/22 (Sun)HOKAGEOsaka