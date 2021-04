6 hours ago by Em Moore

Mexico City based punk band Las Pijamas have released a video for their song “Cochina Crop Top”. The video was produced, filmed, and directed by the band and edited by Gogo Gtz / Daniel Ferreira. Las Pijamas released their EP Sugar, Spice & I’ll Kick Your Ass! in 2019 under the name Pj’s at Punkphies. Check out the video below.