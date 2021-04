Members of Bay area punk pioneers Psycotic Pineapple are recording a new song. If the track is released as a Psycotic Pineapple tune, it would be their first new material since 1980. On Facebook, the band stated, "3/8ths of Psycotic Pineapple in the recording studio today, putting HELLA finishing touches on a "new" song composed for us by Little Roger P. Clark in the last millennium. Keep your ears peeled for a vinyl release at some future date in THIS millennium."