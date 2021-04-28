The Subways release “Fight” video

The Subways have released a video for their new song “Fight”. The video was directed by Ben Pollard. The song will be on their upcoming album and is also available on 7-inch vinyl along with an interview the band did with Nova Twins. The 7-inch will be out April 30 via Alcopop! Records and Bodan Kuma. The band will be touring the UK along with Art Brut later this year. The Subways last released The Subways in 2015. Check out the video and tour dates below.