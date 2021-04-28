Today we are thrilled to bring you an exclusive premiere of San Diego based Glow & The Dark’s new EP!

Glow & The Dark is made up of AJ Peacox (Weatherbox, Sundressed, Future Crooks) on vocals, guitar, and bass and Jordan Krimston (Weatherbox, Band Argument) on drums. Their self-titled EP is made up of six energetic post-punk tracks. AJ Peacox said of Glow & The Dark,

“I never expected to release more than one song with this band, but now we have an EP of some of my favorite recordings I’ve ever done, and it’s coming out on a label I’ve wanted to work with since they started.”

Glow & The Dark will be available everywhere April 30 via Dark Horse Coffee Records and it can be pre-ordered here. Listen to the new EP from Glow & The Dark in full below!