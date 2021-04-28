Hella Mega Tour UK and European dates postponed to 2022

Hella Mega Tour UK and European dates postponed to 2022
by Tours

The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, UK and European dates have been postponed to summer 2022. All existing tickets will be honored at the new dates. See below for new dates.

Europe + UK - this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we'd be able to make the Hella…

Posted by Weezer on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Tour Dates

DateVenueLocation
JUN 19, 2022Ernst-Happel StadionVienna, Austria
JUN 21, 2022Antwerps SportpaleisAntwerp, Belgium
JUN 22, 2022StadsparkGroningen, Netherlands
JUN 24, 2022London StadiumLondon, UK
JUN 25, 2022John Smith's StadiumHuddersfield, UK
JUN 27, 2022Venue TBADublin, Ireland
JUN 29, 2022Bellahouston ParkGlasgow, UK
JUL 2, 2022Paris La Defense ArenaParis, France