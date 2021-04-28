The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, UK and European dates have been postponed to summer 2022. All existing tickets will be honored at the new dates. See below for new dates.
Europe + UK - this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we'd be able to make the Hella…
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|JUN 19, 2022
|Ernst-Happel Stadion
|Vienna, Austria
|JUN 21, 2022
|Antwerps Sportpaleis
|Antwerp, Belgium
|JUN 22, 2022
|Stadspark
|Groningen, Netherlands
|JUN 24, 2022
|London Stadium
|London, UK
|JUN 25, 2022
|John Smith's Stadium
|Huddersfield, UK
|JUN 27, 2022
|Venue TBA
|Dublin, Ireland
|JUN 29, 2022
|Bellahouston Park
|Glasgow, UK
|JUL 2, 2022
|Paris La Defense Arena
|Paris, France