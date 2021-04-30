The Distillers have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the new dates. Thick will be playing support. The Distillers released their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters in 2018. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01, 2022
|Zitadelle
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 06, 2022
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 10, 2022
|Download Festival
|Donington, UK
|Jun 12, 2022
|Nova Rock
|Nickelsdorf, AT
|Jun 14, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 15, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 18, 2022
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 19, 2022
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, LU