The Distillers announce rescheduled tour dates

The Distillers
by Tours

The Distillers have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the new dates. Thick will be playing support. The Distillers released their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters in 2018. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01, 2022ZitadelleBerlin, DE
Jun 06, 2022FabrikHamburg, DE
Jun 10, 2022Download FestivalDonington, UK
Jun 12, 2022Nova RockNickelsdorf, AT
Jun 14, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jun 15, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jun 18, 2022TrixAntwerp, BE
Jun 19, 2022Den AtelierLuxembourg, LU