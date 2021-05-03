Dropkick Murphys have announced a string of tour dates with The Interrupters for January and February 2022 in Europe and the UK. Tickets for this run of dates are on sale now. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue & Tickets
|2022-01-21
|Mannheim, Germany
|Maimarkthalle
|2022-01-22
|Dortmund, Germany
|Westfalenhalle
|2022-01-23
|Chemnitz, Germany
|Messehalle
|2022-01-25
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Falconer Hall
|2022-01-26
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclaycard Arena
|2022-01-27
|Hannover, Germany
|Swiss Life Hall
|2022-01-28
|Paris, France
|Le Zénith
|2022-01-29
|Paris, France
|Le Zénith
|2022-02-01
|Brussels, Belgium
|Forest National
|2022-02-03
|Vienna, Austria
|Wiener Stadthalle
|2022-02-04
|Jesolo, Italy
|PalaInvent
|2022-02-05
|Basel, Switzerland
|St Jakobshalle
|2022-02-06
|Munich, Germany
|Zenith
|2022-02-07
|Munich, Germany
|Zenith
|2022-02-09
|Budapest, Hungary
|Budapest Sport Arena
|2022-02-10
|Warsaw, Poland
|Expo XXI
|2022-02-11
|Berlin, Germany
|Max Schmeling Halle
|2022-02-12
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Ziggo Dome
|2022-02-13
|Nantes, France
|Le Zenith
|2022-02-15
|Manchester, England
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|2022-02-16
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, England
|O2 City Hall
|2022-02-18
|Dublin, Republic of Ireland
|3Arena
|2022-02-19
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|The Telegraph Building
|2022-02-22
|Glasgow, Scotland
|SSE Hydro
|2022-02-23
|Cardiff, Wales
|Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
|2022-02-24
|Brighton, England
|The Brighton Centre
|2022-02-25
|Birmingham, England
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|2022-02-26
|London, England
|The SSE Arena, Wembley