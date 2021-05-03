Dropkick Murphys/ The Interrupters (EU and UK)

Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys have announced a string of tour dates with The Interrupters for January and February 2022 in Europe and the UK. Tickets for this run of dates are on sale now. See below for the dates.

DateLocationVenue & Tickets
2022-01-21Mannheim, GermanyMaimarkthalle
2022-01-22Dortmund, GermanyWestfalenhalle
2022-01-23Chemnitz, GermanyMessehalle
2022-01-25Copenhagen, DenmarkFalconer Hall
2022-01-26Hamburg, GermanyBarclaycard Arena
2022-01-27Hannover, GermanySwiss Life Hall
2022-01-28Paris, FranceLe Zénith
2022-01-29Paris, FranceLe Zénith
2022-02-01Brussels, BelgiumForest National
2022-02-03Vienna, AustriaWiener Stadthalle
2022-02-04Jesolo, ItalyPalaInvent
2022-02-05Basel, SwitzerlandSt Jakobshalle
2022-02-06Munich, GermanyZenith
2022-02-07Munich, GermanyZenith
2022-02-09Budapest, HungaryBudapest Sport Arena
2022-02-10Warsaw, PolandExpo XXI
2022-02-11Berlin, GermanyMax Schmeling Halle
2022-02-12Amsterdam, NetherlandsZiggo Dome
2022-02-13Nantes, FranceLe Zenith
2022-02-15Manchester, EnglandO2 Victoria Warehouse
2022-02-16Newcastle Upon Tyne, EnglandO2 City Hall
2022-02-18Dublin, Republic of Ireland3Arena
2022-02-19Belfast, Northern IrelandThe Telegraph Building
2022-02-22Glasgow, ScotlandSSE Hydro
2022-02-23Cardiff, WalesMotorpoint Arena Cardiff
2022-02-24Brighton, EnglandThe Brighton Centre
2022-02-25Birmingham, EnglandO2 Academy Birmingham
2022-02-26London, EnglandThe SSE Arena, Wembley