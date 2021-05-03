Check out the new video by Velour Academy!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Velour Academy!

Velour Academy walk the line the between pop-punk and dream pop and they do it well, very well. "A Gentle Breeze," their new track, has the energy and scrappiness of a garage-punk thimb snapper, but the band lays an ethereal gauze on top of the skeleton, making a tune that is sweet, but also a little spooky. That's fitting, because the track is about how COVID has affected EVERYONE's mental health, and the fact that there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

The band's Shannon Martinez spoke to Punknews about the video: “All my life I have always felt depressed or like the world is against me. Recently though I conquered some of my demons in a way. This song speaks to that. For the video I basically wanted it to be like exploding rainbows, so hopefully that is what it conveys.”

Chisme is out June 4 and you can pre-order it right here. In the meantime, check out the video for "A gentle breeze" below, right now!