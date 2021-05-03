Teenage Bottlerocket announce 2021 tour

Teenage Bottlerocket announce 2021 tour
Teenage Bottlerocket have announced American tour dates for this June and July. MakeWar will be joining them on all dates. A statement released by the band on their social media platforms reads in part,

“Friends, it appears we have to coexist with COVID and music for the time being. We want to set a good example of how that can start to happen. We’ll have masks, limited capacities, and some of these venues are even moving the stage outdoors to make this happen. We don’t want to get all preachy, but by June, all US citizens will have had the chance to get vaccinated. We are all vaccinated, and we would love it if you were too!”

Teenage Bottlerocket last released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the tour dates and read their full statement below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 22, 2021Brickyard Bar & GrillKnoxville, TN
Jun 23, 2021Exit/InNashville, TN
Jun 24, 2021Fractal BrewingHuntsville, AL
Jun 25, 2021The BarkTallahassee, FL
Jun 26, 2021VFW Post 39St. Petersburg, FL
Jun 27, 2021Respectable StreetWest Palm Beach, FL
Jun 28, 2021Loosey’sGainsville, FL
Jun 29, 2021Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Jun 30, 2021ArchetypeJacksonville, FL
Jul 01, 2021BoggsAtlanta, FA
Jul 02, 2021Reggie’s 42nd Street TavernWilmington, NC
Jul 03, 2021The Taphouse GrillNorfolk, VA