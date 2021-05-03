Teenage Bottlerocket have announced American tour dates for this June and July. MakeWar will be joining them on all dates. A statement released by the band on their social media platforms reads in part,

“Friends, it appears we have to coexist with COVID and music for the time being. We want to set a good example of how that can start to happen. We’ll have masks, limited capacities, and some of these venues are even moving the stage outdoors to make this happen. We don’t want to get all preachy, but by June, all US citizens will have had the chance to get vaccinated. We are all vaccinated, and we would love it if you were too!”

Teenage Bottlerocket last released Stay Rad! in 2019. Check out the tour dates and read their full statement below.