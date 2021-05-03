Fucked Up to release 5-inch version of 'Horse'

Fucked Up currently have released three parts of their four part epic Year of the Horse. In fact, the release is so epic that the digital tracks could easily fill four sides of a 12-inch record. However, ever the scamps, Fucked Up will be releasing the composition as a 5-inch record, which appears to be about two minutes long. This version is titled Year of the Horse (edit) and will be out via Tankcrimes records as catalogue 123.4. It is unknown whether a "full length" physical version of the opus will come at a later date. Previously, the band released three "single" edits of their earlier epic, Year of the Pig.