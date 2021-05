, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Pulley have announced that they will be releasing an acoustic EP. The EP is called Different Strings and will be out May 28 via SBAM Records and Smartpunk Records. The EP will be available on 10-inch vinyl and digitally. Pulley last released No Change in the Weather in 2016. Check out the tracklist below.