The Stranglers announce album, release Dave Greenfield tribute song

The Stranglers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Dark Matters and will be out September 10. The band have released the first single called “And If You Should See Dave…” which is a tribute to their late keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away last year due to complications from COVID-19. J.J. Burnel issued a statement along with the song that reads,

“A year ago, on May 3rd my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic. We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

Dave Greenfield plays on eight of the album’s eleven tracks. The Stranglers last released Giants in 2012. Check out the song and tracklist below.