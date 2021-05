11 hours ago by Em Moore

UK based black metal band Dawn Ray’d has released a lyric video for their new song “Wild Fire I”. The song is off of their upcoming single Wild Fire out May 7. The single features a black metal version and a folk version of the song and will be available on 7-inch vinyl and cassette as well as digitally. Dawn Ray’d released Behold Sedition Plainsong in 2019 via Prosthetic Records. Check out the lyric video below.