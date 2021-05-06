Sincere Engineer announces album, releases new video

by Em Moore
Sincere Engineer has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bless My Psyche and will be out September 10 via Hopeless Records. They have also released a music video for their new song “Come Out For A Spell”. Sincere Engineer last released Rhombithian in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Bless My Psyche Tracklist
Trust Me
Tourniquet
Out of Reach
Recluse in the Making
Hurricane of Misery
Gone for so Long
Come out for a Spell
Dry Socket
Coming in Last
Dragged Across the Finish Line
Bless My Psyche