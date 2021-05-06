Sincere Engineer announces album, releases new video

Sincere Engineer has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bless My Psyche and will be out September 10 via Hopeless Records. They have also released a music video for their new song “Come Out For A Spell”. Sincere Engineer last released Rhombithian in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Bless My Psyche Tracklist

Trust Me

Tourniquet

Out of Reach

Recluse in the Making

Hurricane of Misery

Gone for so Long

Come out for a Spell

Dry Socket

Coming in Last

Dragged Across the Finish Line

Bless My Psyche