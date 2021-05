Manic Hispanic to release new album

, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Manic Hispanic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Back in Brown and will be out September 16 via Smelvis Records and Road Dog. The band have released a music video for their first single “Holding Cell”. Manic Hispanic last released Grupo Sexo in 2005. Check out the video and tracklist below.