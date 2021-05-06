Manic Hispanic to release new album

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Manic Hispanic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Back in Brown and will be out September 16 via Smelvis Records and Road Dog. The band have released a music video for their first single “Holding Cell”. Manic Hispanic last released Grupo Sexo in 2005. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Back in Brown Tracklist
1. Mas Chingones
2. Holding Cell
3. Chancla Abuser
4. Naranjo
5. Teardrop on My Eye
6. Sneak in to California
7. Low Riders From Mars
8. I Want Some Chon Chon/ National City
9. Mexican 'Merican
10. 21st Century Vato Loco