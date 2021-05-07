We've been writing this song for a while and it's gone through a few revisions. When the pandemic hit, we started sending song ideas back and forth. Fixate was one of the songs we focused on growing and fine tuning to record. Sonically, the energy of the song reflects how my mind was racing and the line from the chorus, "I wish I never saw you through", is a nudge to all of the self-doubt I was holding in. We're so excited to finally be sharing new music with you all and promise there is a lot more on the way!” - Eric Guzman