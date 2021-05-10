Napoleon release “I Better Run” video

by Em Moore
Toronto based Napoleon have released a music video for their new song “I Better Run”. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and is off their upcoming EP, Enemy Within out July 11. The video was directed by Michael "Crusty" Amaral. Napoleon released a handful of singles over the course of 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Enemy Within Tracklist
1. The Darkest Part of Me
2. I Better Run (feat. Shane Told)
3. Can’t Forget
4. Carve Another Scar (feat. Corbin Giroux
5. Walk Away