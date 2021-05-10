Mikey Erg recording at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini

This past week, Mikey Erg has been posting updates about the recording for his next album. Erg has posted that he is recording at Electrical Audio Studios and principal tracking is done. Steve Albini is mixing the album today. On social media, Mikey stated: "There are few things better than waking up knowing you’re about to sit in on a full analog mixing session of your new album performed by Steve Albini." He also used the hashtage "#tentativedecisions2" referring to his earlier 2016 album Tentative Decisions.