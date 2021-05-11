Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Path Of Wellness and will be out June 11 via Mom+Pop. Sleater-Kinney is Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. The band have released a music video for their new single “Worry With You”. The video was directed by Alberta Poon. The band have also announced rescheduled dates for their co-headlining tour with Wilco. NNAMDI will be playing support and the tour will now take place in August. Sleater-Kinney last released The Center Won’t Hold in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and new dates below.