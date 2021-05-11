Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Path Of Wellness and will be out June 11 via Mom+Pop. Sleater-Kinney is Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. The band have released a music video for their new single “Worry With You”. The video was directed by Alberta Poon. The band have also announced rescheduled dates for their co-headlining tour with Wilco. NNAMDI will be playing support and the tour will now take place in August. Sleater-Kinney last released The Center Won’t Hold in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and new dates below.
Path Of Wellness Tracklist
1. Path of Wellness
2. High In The Grass
3. Worry With You
4. Method
5. Shadow Town
6. Favorite Neighbor
7. Tomorrow's Grave
8. No Knives
9. Complex Female Characters
10. Down The Line
11. Bring Mercy
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 05
|First Interstate Center for the Arts
|Spokane, WA
|Aug 07
|KettleHouse Amphitheater
|Missoula, MT
|Aug 10
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Denver, CO (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 12
|Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
|Kansas City, MO (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 13
|Saint Louis Music Park
|St. Louis, MO (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 14
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta, GA (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 15
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville, TN (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 17
|Salvage Station
|Asheville, NC (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 18
|Altria Theater
|Richmond, VA (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 20
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, MD (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 21
|Forest Hills Stadium
|Queens, NY (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 22
|The Mann Center
|Philadelphia, PA (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 24
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 25
|State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point
|Portland, ME (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 26
|Artpark
|Lewiston, NY (w/NNAMDI)
|Aug 28
|Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park
|Chicago, IL(w/NNAMDI)