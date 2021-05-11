Sleater-Kinney announce new album, release video

Sleater-Kinney
by Tours

Sleater-Kinney have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Path Of Wellness and will be out June 11 via Mom+Pop. Sleater-Kinney is Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. The band have released a music video for their new single “Worry With You”. The video was directed by Alberta Poon. The band have also announced rescheduled dates for their co-headlining tour with Wilco. NNAMDI will be playing support and the tour will now take place in August. Sleater-Kinney last released The Center Won’t Hold in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and new dates below.

Path Of Wellness Tracklist

1. Path of Wellness

2. High In The Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow's Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

DateVenueCity
Aug 05First Interstate Center for the ArtsSpokane, WA
Aug 07KettleHouse AmphitheaterMissoula, MT
Aug 10Red Rocks AmphitheatreDenver, CO (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 12Arvest Bank Theatre at the MidlandKansas City, MO (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 13Saint Louis Music ParkSt. Louis, MO (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 14Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlanta, GA (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 15Ascend AmphitheaterNashville, TN (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 17Salvage StationAsheville, NC (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 18Altria TheaterRichmond, VA (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 20Merriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MD (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 21Forest Hills StadiumQueens, NY (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 22The Mann CenterPhiladelphia, PA (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 24Leader Bank PavilionBoston, MA (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 25State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s PointPortland, ME (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 26ArtparkLewiston, NY (w/NNAMDI)
Aug 28Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium ParkChicago, IL(w/NNAMDI)