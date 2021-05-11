Authority Zero to release LP

by Em Moore
Arizona based punk band Authority Zero have announced that they will be releasing a new LP. The album is called Ollie Ollie Oxen Free and will be out June 18. Authority Zero released their EP The Back Nine earlier this year. Check out the tracklist below.
Ollie Ollie Oxen Free Tracklist
1. Ollie Ollie Oxen Free
2. Nowheres Land
3. The Good Fight
4. Fire Off Another
5. Ear To Ear (Featuring Iagri Shuhei of HEY-SMITH)
6. The Back Nine
7. Fully Operational
8. Seas And Serpents
9. A New Day
10. Don’t Tear Me Down (Featuring Jim Lindberg of Pennywise)
11. Have You Ever
12. For What It’s Worth
13. Bruiser