Dischord Records announces box set

Dischord Records have announced that they will be releasing a vinyl box set called Dischord 200. The box set will contain reissues of their first six releases on 7-inch vinyl which in order are Minor Disturbance by Teen Idles, No Policy by SOA, Minor Threat by Minor Threat, Legless Bull by Government Issue, In My Eyes by Minor Threat, and Possible by Youth Brigade. All of the records have been remastered and the sleeves and lyric sheets have been reproduced from the original art. The box set will also come with a 12-page booklet. It is a mail-order only release and will be available to pre-order until June 11. The box set is expected to ship in late 2021.