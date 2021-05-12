Viagra Boys have announced rescheduled European tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. The band have also booked an extra show in London. Viagra Boys released Welfare Jazz in January 2021. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 22, 2021
|TRIX
|Antwerp, BE
|Nov 23, 2021
|L'Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|Nov 24, 2021
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, FR
|Nov 25, 2021
|Transbordeur
|Lyon, FR
|Nov 28, 2021
|Freak Out
|Bologna, IT
|Nov 30, 2021
|Teatro Centrale
|Roma, IT
|Dec 01, 2021
|Magazzine Generali
|Milano, IT
|Dec 13, 2021
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Dec 14, 2021
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Dec 15, 2021
|The Mill
|Birmingham, UK
|Dec 16, 2021
|NUSU Basement
|Newcastle, UK
|Dec 17, 2021
|Queen Margaret Union
|Glasgow, UK
|Dec 18, 2021
|Invisable Wind Factory
|Liverpool, UK
|May 03, 2022
|Uebel & Gefahrlich
|Hamburg, DE
|May 04, 2022
|Kantine
|Colonge, DE
|May 05, 2022
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|May 06, 2022
|Botanique Chapiteau
|Brussels, BE
|May 08, 2022
|The Albert Hall
|Manchester, UK
|May 11, 2022
|Forum
|London, UK
|May 12, 2022
|SXW
|Bristol, UK
|May 13, 2022
|The Academy
|Dublin, IE
|May 16, 2022
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 18, 2022
|Technikum
|Munich, DE
|May 19, 2022
|Festsaal Kreusberg
|Berlin, DE
|May 20, 2022
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|May 21, 2022
|Flex
|Vienna, AT
|May 22, 2022
|Meet Factory
|Prague, CZ
|May 24, 2022
|Praga Centrum
|Warsaw, PL
|May 25, 2022
|Tama
|Poznan, PL
|May 26, 2022
|Atlas
|Aarhus, DK
|May 27, 2022
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, DK
|May 28, 2022
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Jun 01, 2022
|Parkteatret
|Oslo, NO
|Jun 03, 2022
|Plan B
|Malmo, SE
|Jun 04, 2022
|Fallan
|Stockholm, SE
|Jun 05, 2022
|Tavastia
|Helsinki, FI