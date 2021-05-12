Viagra Boys announce rescheduled tour dates

Viagra Boys
by Tours

Viagra Boys have announced rescheduled European tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. The band have also booked an extra show in London. Viagra Boys released Welfare Jazz in January 2021. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 22, 2021TRIXAntwerp, BE
Nov 23, 2021L'AeronefLille, FR
Nov 24, 2021La LaiterieStrasbourg, FR
Nov 25, 2021TransbordeurLyon, FR
Nov 28, 2021Freak OutBologna, IT
Nov 30, 2021Teatro CentraleRoma, IT
Dec 01, 2021Magazzine GeneraliMilano, IT
Dec 13, 2021ChalkBrighton, UK
Dec 14, 2021Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Dec 15, 2021The MillBirmingham, UK
Dec 16, 2021NUSU BasementNewcastle, UK
Dec 17, 2021Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow, UK
Dec 18, 2021Invisable Wind FactoryLiverpool, UK
May 03, 2022Uebel & GefahrlichHamburg, DE
May 04, 2022KantineColonge, DE
May 05, 2022Elysee MontmartreParis, FR
May 06, 2022Botanique ChapiteauBrussels, BE
May 08, 2022The Albert HallManchester, UK
May 11, 2022ForumLondon, UK
May 12, 2022SXWBristol, UK
May 13, 2022The AcademyDublin, IE
May 16, 2022ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
May 18, 2022TechnikumMunich, DE
May 19, 2022Festsaal KreusbergBerlin, DE
May 20, 2022Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
May 21, 2022FlexVienna, AT
May 22, 2022Meet FactoryPrague, CZ
May 24, 2022Praga CentrumWarsaw, PL
May 25, 2022TamaPoznan, PL
May 26, 2022AtlasAarhus, DK
May 27, 2022PumpehusetCopenhagen, DK
May 28, 2022PustervikGothenburg, SE
Jun 01, 2022ParkteatretOslo, NO
Jun 03, 2022Plan BMalmo, SE
Jun 04, 2022FallanStockholm, SE
Jun 05, 2022TavastiaHelsinki, FI