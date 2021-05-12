Hot Mulligan have announced tour dates for this fall. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American will be joining the band as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their EP I Won't Reach Out to You on May 28 and last released their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 13, 2021
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN
|Nov 14, 2021
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Nov 15, 2021
|Marquis
|Denver, CO
|Nov 16, 2021
|Loading Dock
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 18, 2021
|The Bittmore
|Vancouver, BC
|Nov 19, 2021
|Hawthorne
|Portland, OR
|Nov 20, 2021
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 22, 2021
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Nov 23, 2021
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 24, 2021
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Nov 26, 2021
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Nov 28, 2021
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Nov 29, 2021
|Deep Ellum Art Co.
|Dallas, TX
|Dec 01, 2021
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|Dec 02, 2021
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Dec 03, 2021
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Dec 04, 2021
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Dec 05, 2021
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 07, 2021
|Union State
|Washington, DC
|Dec 08, 2021
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Dec 09, 2021
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Dec 10, 2021
|LPR
|New York, NY
|Dec 11, 2021
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Dec 12, 2021
|Skully's Music Diner
|Columbus, OH
|Dec 14, 2021
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Dec 15, 2021
|Thunderbird Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Dec 16, 2021
|St. Andrews Hall
|Detriot, MI
|Dec 17, 2021
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL