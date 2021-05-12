Hot Mulligan announce fall tour

Hot Mulligan
by Tours

Hot Mulligan have announced tour dates for this fall. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American will be joining the band as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their EP I Won't Reach Out to You on May 28 and last released their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 13, 2021AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN
Nov 14, 2021The BottleneckLawrence, KS
Nov 15, 2021MarquisDenver, CO
Nov 16, 2021Loading DockSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 18, 2021The BittmoreVancouver, BC
Nov 19, 2021HawthornePortland, OR
Nov 20, 2021CrocodileSeattle, WA
Nov 22, 2021CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Nov 23, 2021Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Nov 24, 2021Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Nov 26, 2021Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Nov 28, 2021Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Nov 29, 2021Deep Ellum Art Co.Dallas, TX
Dec 01, 2021The OrpheumTampa, FL
Dec 02, 2021MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Dec 03, 2021MotorcoDurham, NC
Dec 04, 2021Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Dec 05, 2021FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 07, 2021Union StateWashington, DC
Dec 08, 2021Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Dec 09, 2021Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Dec 10, 2021LPRNew York, NY
Dec 11, 2021Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Dec 12, 2021Skully's Music DinerColumbus, OH
Dec 14, 2021Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Dec 15, 2021Thunderbird HallPittsburgh, PA
Dec 16, 2021St. Andrews HallDetriot, MI
Dec 17, 2021Bottom LoungeChicago, IL