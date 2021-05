Tours 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Hot Mulligan have announced tour dates for this fall. Prince Daddy and The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American will be joining the band as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their EP I Won't Reach Out to You on May 28 and last released their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.