We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere video for Canadian punk rockers Sam & The Terrible News. The band just released a video for their track "Wait!", the single will be out on their upcoming release, Face A. The song is about stepping back from tricky situations and taking a deep breath. They used bands like Hot Water Music and Green Day as inspiration for the track. The release will be out on August 20th, 2021 through Artifice. You can click here for more info on the band and the release.
With "Wait! "we wanted to push a raw sound and energy that would never let go from the outset. We wrote this song with the idea of creating a perfect balance between its assumed intensity and a text that is a call for calm, awareness and introspection.