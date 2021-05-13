We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere video for Canadian punk rockers Sam & The Terrible News. The band just released a video for their track "Wait!", the single will be out on their upcoming release, Face A. The song is about stepping back from tricky situations and taking a deep breath. They used bands like Hot Water Music and Green Day as inspiration for the track. The release will be out on August 20th, 2021 through Artifice. You can click here for more info on the band and the release.