Shannon and the Clams to release new album, share video

by Em Moore
Shannon and the Clams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Year of the Spider and will be out August 20 via Easy Eye Sound. The band have also released a music video for their first single "Midnight Wine". The video was animated by Cody Blanchard. Shannon and the Clams last released Onion in 2018. Check out the video below.
Year of the Spider Tracklist
1. Do I Wanna Stay
2. All Of My Cryin'
3. Midnight Wine
4. I Need You Bad
5 Year Of The Spider
6. In The Hills, In The Pines
7. Godstone
8. Snakes Crawl
9. Mary, Don't Go
10. Leaves Fall Again
11. Flowers Will Return
12. Crawl
13. Vanishing