by Podcast

Episode #541 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Dave Grohl, the new additions to the Fest lineup, Sleater-Kinney's new video, the 7Seconds reissue, DFL's new track, and the new video from the mysterious Andrew W.K.. Check out the new episode below!