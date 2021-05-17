Hella Mega Tour announces rescheduled US dates, Green Day release new song

by Tours

Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy have announced rescheduled tour dates for the US leg of their Hella Mega Tour. The Interrupters will be playing support. The shows will take place this summer and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Two new shows have also been added. The Hella Mega Tour will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022. Green Day have also released a lyric video for their new song "Pollyanna". The art was done by Rachelle Regress. Green Day last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 24, 2021Globe Life FieldDallas, TX
Jul 27, 2021Truist ParkAtlanta, GA
Jul 29, 2021Minute Maid ParkHouston, TX
Jul 31, 2021TIAA Bank FieldJacksonville, FL
Aug 01, 2021Hard Rock StadiumMiami Beach, FL
Aug 04, 2021Citi FieldNew York, NY
Aug 05, 2021Fenway ParkBoston, MA
Aug 08, 2021Nationals ParkWashington, DC
Aug 10, 2021Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
Aug 13, 2021Hersheypark StadiumHershey, PA
Aug 15, 2021Wrigley FieldChicago, IL
Aug 17, 2021Historic Crew StadiumColumbus, OH
Aug 19, 2021PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
Aug 20, 2021Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 23, 2021Target FieldMinneapolis, MN
Aug 25, 2021DICK'S Sporting Goods ParkCommerce City, CO
Aug 27, 2021Oracle ParkSan Francisco, CA
Aug 29, 2021Petco ParkSan Diego, CA
Sep 01, 2021SummerfestMilwaukee, WI
Sep 03, 2021Dodger StadiumLos Angeles, CA
Sep 06, 2021T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA