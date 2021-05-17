Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy have announced rescheduled tour dates for the US leg of their Hella Mega Tour. The Interrupters will be playing support. The shows will take place this summer and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Two new shows have also been added. The Hella Mega Tour will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022. Green Day have also released a lyric video for their new song "Pollyanna". The art was done by Rachelle Regress. Green Day last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 24, 2021
|Globe Life Field
|Dallas, TX
|Jul 27, 2021
|Truist Park
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 29, 2021
|Minute Maid Park
|Houston, TX
|Jul 31, 2021
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|Aug 01, 2021
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Beach, FL
|Aug 04, 2021
|Citi Field
|New York, NY
|Aug 05, 2021
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|Aug 08, 2021
|Nationals Park
|Washington, DC
|Aug 10, 2021
|Comerica Park
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 13, 2021
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Hershey, PA
|Aug 15, 2021
|Wrigley Field
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 17, 2021
|Historic Crew Stadium
|Columbus, OH
|Aug 19, 2021
|PNC Park
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Aug 20, 2021
|Citizens Bank Park
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 23, 2021
|Target Field
|Minneapolis, MN
|Aug 25, 2021
|DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
|Commerce City, CO
|Aug 27, 2021
|Oracle Park
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 29, 2021
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 01, 2021
|Summerfest
|Milwaukee, WI
|Sep 03, 2021
|Dodger Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 06, 2021
|T-Mobile Park
|Seattle, WA