Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy have announced rescheduled tour dates for the US leg of their Hella Mega Tour. The Interrupters will be playing support. The shows will take place this summer and all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Two new shows have also been added. The Hella Mega Tour will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022. Green Day have also released a lyric video for their new song "Pollyanna". The art was done by Rachelle Regress. Green Day last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.