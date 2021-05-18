The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) release “One Voice”

by Em Moore
The Crew, the punk supergroup made up of Tim Armstrong and Matt Freeman of Rancid, Fletcher Dragge and Byron McMackin of Pennywise, and Mike Muir of Suicidal Tendencies have released a new song. The song is called "One Voice" and is available digitally via Epitaph Records. The song will be released on 7-inch vinyl along with an original song by Rippy and the Sillyettes via Stay Free Recordings with all of the proceeds going toward Musack, a nonprofit organization "that helps kids and teens by supporting great music teachers and music programs from coast to coast and beyond". The 7-inch will be out this summer. Check out the lyric video for the song below.